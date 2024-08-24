ADVERTISEMENT

Applications for the post of driver invited

Published - August 24, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Applications have been invited for the post of driver (one vacancy) in ST category at the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, Chennai.

Those who have passed Class VIII and whose age is above 18 years and not exceeding 37 years as on July 1, 2024, can apply for the post. The candidates should have a valid driving licence for light motor vehicles issued by the competent authority, according to a press release.

The candidate should possess thorough knowledge of motor mechanism and have a minimum experience of two years in driving.

Applications will be available from August 27 to September 13 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at the Office of the Director of Industrial Safety and Health, Guindy. The applications should be submitted by registered post or in person before 5 p.m., September 17.

