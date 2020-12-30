Applications for M. Phil in Clinical Psychology

CHENNAI

30 December 2020 01:41 IST

The M.Phil Clinical Psychology course for 2020-21 session will commence from January 12, 2021, at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

According to a press release, the duration of the course is two years. The prospectus, application form and other details are available on the websites www.tnhealth.tn.gov.in and www.tnmedicalselection.org

Application forms can be downloaded, and the fill-in form along with relevant documents should be sent to the Secretary, Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education, No. 162, EVR Periyar Salai, Kilpauk, Chennai - 600 010 on or before 5 p.m. on January 5, 2021.

An entrance examination will be held on January 8 between 8 a.m. and 12 noon at IMH, Medavakkam Tank Road, Kilpauk, Chennai - 600 010, the release said.