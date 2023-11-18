Application process for HT consumers looking to install rooftop solar plants simplified

November 18, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - Chennai

Tangedco has simplified the application process for commercial and high-tension (HT) users wanting to install rooftop solar plants of less than 1 MW.

A facility for HT consumers to apply online, launched by Tangedco in October, would help speed up the application process.

A senior official of Tangedco said the State had more than 10,000 HT consumers. While hundreds of them have already installed rooftop solar plants for minimising their power bills, several HT consumers are showing interest in installing such plants.

Tangedco allows installation of less than 1 MW rooftop solar plants by HT consumers, he added.

All these years, the application process for installing rooftop plants of less than 1 MW entailed submitting forms physically, which was time-consuming and caused delay in installation. Due to such hassles, Tangedco has made available the online application form in the billing software for HT consumers.

The senior official further said that previously, the forms that were submitted physically had to be sent to the circle office concerned for verification, and this was a time-consuming process. Now, with the process moving online, the application bearing the consumer number automatically lands in the local office.

Tangedco has also taken steps to link the national solar rooftop portal (https://solarrooftop.gov.in/) with its online portal and has integrated the billing software for low-tension or domestic consumers who are interested in installing rooftop solar plants through the subsidy scheme.

However, domestic consumers in the State who apply through the national portal fail to click the link button to transfer their applications to the Tangedco website.

A Tangedco official said that if the link button is not clicked, the application would not be visible to officials. Hence, directions have been issued to local officials to contact the prospective applicants and ask them to click the link button for their applications to get processed.