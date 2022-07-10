Application for persons with disabilities launched

Persons with disabilities perform a skit during the Able Aura launch event in the city on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

July 10, 2022 22:53 IST

Able Aura aims to provide information on an easy-to-access forum

Envisioned as a complete eco-system for persons with disabilities and their caregivers, Able Aura was launched in the city on Sunday. The app will have information about experts, services and products cutting across health, education, sports, and travel and aims to provide information on an easy-to-access forum.

“When we began work, we realised that there was no single website or forum that could be a point of access for persons with disabilities if they were looking for speech therapists, counsellors, physiotherapists, nurses or information about inclusive schools,” recalled Bala Siva, founder and chief enabler, Able Aura.

Mr. Siva said Able Aura would go live on August 15, and they would create listings for various service providers on the app over the next 40 days. “ There will also be a ‘Make a Wish’ and ‘Grant a Wish’ option, where users can leave in requests for accessible equipment or services they need, which individual or corporate donors can fulfil,” he added.

Speaking at the launch, Poonam Natarajan, founder, Vidyasagar, said for parents who struggled to find service providers and practitioners to work with children with disabilities, a forum like Able Aura would be extremely useful.

“Since the app will have information about therapists, educators, counsellors and the work they do, this will be extremely useful and easily accessible for parents. An area of focus can be persons who work with children with specific learning disabilities. The app can facilitate parents reaching out to these experts, which can then help with school readiness skills through early interventions for young children,” she said.