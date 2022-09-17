Appellate authority confirms provisional attachment of assets of Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan 

ADVERTISEMENT

An appellate authority in New Delhi has confirmed the orders of the Enforcement Directorate which in February this year provisionally attached properties worth ₹6.5 crore belonging to Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anitha R. Radhakrishnan and his family, sources said.

The action was taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after the ED launched a probe based on an FIR registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Thoothukudi Detachment, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against the Minister for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of ₹2 crore between May 14, 2001 and March 31, 2006.

Mr. Radhakrishnan was the Housing Minister at the time in the AIADMK government. He was expelled from the AIADMK in 2009, and then joined the DMK.

A money laundering case was registered by the ED against Mr. Radhakrishnan in December 2020 on the basis of a disproportionate assets case booked by the DVAC in 2006.

During the course of its investigation, the ED provisionally attached the immovable properties acquired by Mr. Radhakrishnan in the five-year-period in the names of his family members. The officials of the ED, Chennai, ordered the provisional attachment. The Madras High Court stayed the proceedings in June this year on a petition from Mr. Radhakrishnan and allowed the ED to proceed with the investigation in August.

The complaint was forwarded to the appellate authority in New Delhi, and the provisional orders were confirmed. Further course of action will follow, said sources.