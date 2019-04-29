App to trace missing persons, identify anti-social elements

The State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) will be coming out with a mobile application for policemen to help identify missing persons in the State. It will also help identify anti-social elements easily.

Connected to database

The mobile application will be connected to the SCRB’s database, which has details pertaining to offenders and missing persons. Once a policeman, who is on patrol or night rounds, clicks the picture of a suspicious person on the mobile phone, the application will collect details from the database and it will appear on the screen of the officer’s mobile phone.

“This will save a lot of time. The officers do not have to tediously search through the database to gather details if the person is an offender or a missing person. Besides, the missing persons can also be traced easily throughout the State,” said a police officer.

According to SCRB officers, in the last 10 years over one lakh persons have been reported missing and out of this over 90% have been been traced.

Over 200 reunited

Similarly, in the last two years, the bureau has helped reunite over 200 persons, including 150 from other States.

“It was an initiative started by SCRB ADGP Seema Agarwal. We call various NGOs to check for missing persons and then coordinate with the respective police station after ascertaining the person’s hometown. Most often, the missing people are mentally challenged,” said A.S. Thahira, an inspector from the SCRB, who played an important role in reuniting the missing persons.

Many from other States

She said that most of the persons reunited were from places like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chattisgarh. “For instance, we have seen cases in which a mentally challenged person was put into a lorry by family members over property issues and dropped off in Andhra Pradesh – Tamil Nadu border,” she said.

Migrant labourers

In other instances, migrant labourers suffer injuries on the head and some of them suffer from memory-related issues.

“The age group of these people are between 20 and 75 years. The mobile application will be of great help in reuniting more people,” she said.