Chennai

App linking ryots, traders finds takers

The Agriculture Department has launched a free app — Uzhavan e market — to create a direct link between farmers and traders.

“Farmers can register their produce through this app and the traders can approach them. All the details about the produce and the contact number of the farmers will be conveyed to the traders through the app,” said Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Agricultural Production Commissioner and Principal Secretary to Government.

He said the objective was to find a market for perishable commodities and there was a huge response from the day one itself.

A total of 684 farmers and 656 traders have registered themselves in the app. “Farmers sold 200 kg rice, 30,700 kg millets, 700 kg pulses, 1,500 kg oilseeds, 2772 kg fruits and 2,538 kg vegetables. Besides 25,001 coconuts and 500 watermelons were sold,” he said.

There is district-wise details and farmers could make good profit as they could directly deal with the traders.

