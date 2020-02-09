App helps police rescue woman trapped in hotel bathroom

A police patrolling team rescued a woman trapped inside the bathroom of a three-star hotel in Nungambakkam after receiving an alert from her through on the Kavalan SOS app.

The staff at the police control room received a message from a woman who sought the assistance at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A beat patrolling team comprising Special Sub-Inspector S.Pooncholai and Grade-I Police Constable M.Shankar were instantly informed about the SOS alert.

They contacted the woman who was trapped inside the bathroom due to malfunctioning of door in Hotel Park Elanza in Valluvar Kottam. She identified herself as P.Mallika, a resident of AGS Colony, Kottivakkam.

On reaching the hotel, the patrolling team broke open the door of the bathroom and rescued her within 15 minutes of receiving the alert.

City Police Commissioner A.K.Viswanathan rewarded the patrolling team for their quick response.