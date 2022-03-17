Apomorphine delivery devices launched for Parkinson’s disease

‘When compared to the first generation devices, we have pre-filled devices in the third generation’

If a patient with Parkinson’s disease fits into the “5-2-1” screening criteria– five times of oral tablet, stiffness for two hours and one hour of uncontrollable movements despite medication– laid down in the guidelines of the U.K., the US and Europe, doctors switched from oral medications to pump therapy, said Vinod Metta, director, Movement Disorders and Parkinson’s Centre of Excellence, King’s College Hospital, London.

“Parkinson’s disease progresses every year. After taking oral tablets for the first three years, the brain gets used to it and starts to reject it. This is why we follow the 5-2-1 criteria in the guidelines for patients on medication for three to five years,” he said.

Talking about the launch of apomorphine pumps and pens for Parkinson’s patients at the Westminster Hospital here, he said the devices were being used in the U.K. and Europe for 20 years. “When compared to the first generation devices in which patients had to break 20 ampoules to fill the pump and the care giver had to come in, we have pre-filled devices in the third generation,” he said.

Babu Narayanan, medical director, Celera Neuro Sciences, said medication and surgery were the options so far for patients with the Parkinson’s disease. “Deep Brain Stimulation is an option in advanced Parkinson’s disease. Apomorphine devices fill the gap between medication and surgery,” he said. It helped in controlling symptoms such as hand tremor, rigidity, slow movement and non-motor symptoms, he said.

Arun Kulanthaivelu, president of Westminster Hospitals, Chennai was present.