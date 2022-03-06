Apollo Women’s Hospital organises walkathon in Chennai

March 06, 2022 16:43 IST

Experts speak on the need for women to remain fit

Apollo Women’s Hospital organised a ‘Well Woman Walkathon’ on Sunday. It was flagged off by Jose Fredrick, film director; Joy Crizildaa, stylist and costume designer; Sudeep K, global HR director, ICS BFSI.

The walk began at the main hospital and ended at Apollo Women’s Hospital on Shafee Mohammed Road. Bharathi Baskar, director, head – core operations, Citibank; Maalica Ravikumar, life coach, felicitated the women and spoke on need to remain fit. Sumana Manohar, senior consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at the hospital gave tips on women’s health.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising