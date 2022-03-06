Chennai

Apollo Women’s Hospital organises walkathon in Chennai

Apollo Women’s Hospital organised a ‘Well Woman Walkathon’ on Sunday. It was flagged off by Jose Fredrick, film director; Joy Crizildaa, stylist and costume designer; Sudeep K, global HR director, ICS BFSI.

The walk began at the main hospital and ended at Apollo Women’s Hospital on Shafee Mohammed Road. Bharathi Baskar, director, head – core operations, Citibank; Maalica Ravikumar, life coach, felicitated the women and spoke on need to remain fit. Sumana Manohar, senior consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at the hospital gave tips on women’s health.


