‘Go the distance’ playgrounds opened

Apollo Tyres has created two ‘Go the distance’ playgrounds, using worn-out or end-of-life tyres (ELT). The playgrounds for children are located in Nattarasanpattu and Pudukkottai villages, near the Apollo Tyres’ Oragadam facility. Each playground, depending on size, has been built using approximately 200 worn-out tyres.

“The two playgrounds have been set up using worn-out or end-of-life tyres, inside schools in these villages. The grounds are owned by the school/village, and were chosen as they did not have any play structures for the children,” said the spokesperson of Apollo Tyres. “We now have six such playgrounds in the villages around the Oragadam facility, and a total of 10 playgrounds across the country,” he added.

Apollo Tyres has undertaken several CSR initiatives in communities/villages around its manufacturing facilities across the country, and the two locations were chosen on that basis. The company has set up eight ELT ‘Go the Distance’ playgrounds across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and continues to lead the struggle to mitigate the negative impact caused by discarded tyres to the environment.