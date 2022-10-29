Apollo Speciality Hospitals honours stroke survivors

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 20 stroke survivors were honoured at an event organised by a private hospital in Chennai on Friday.

According to a press release issued by Apollo Speciality Hospitals OMR, the event was held to build awareness on stroke and to emphasise the need for early intervention for quality stroke care. Stroke is a major public health issue in India and worldwide, and is one of the leading causes of acquired disability and mortality, which results in considerable socio-economic impact on patients, their families and healthcare delivery system.

Karthikeyan, interventional neurologist at the hospital, was quoted in the release as saying that the emerging stroke treatments were all time-dependent and 4.5 hours is the recognised time limit currently, to initiate an intravenous thrombolysis in an indicated patient. Any sudden neurological symptom should be considered as a stroke warning sign. This includes sudden vision loss, double vision, dizziness, instability/swaying while standing or walking, facial deviation or asymmetry, difficulty in swallowing, weakness of arm or leg and difficulty in speaking.

Awareness about stroke, its symptoms, importance of time in stroke management and stroke prevention methods were abysmally low in the community. Shakir Hussain, interventional neurologist and stroke specialist, and film comedian Senthil took part, the release said.