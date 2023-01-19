Apollo Simulation Centre signs MoU with TNNMC

January 19, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Apollo Simulation Centre housed in Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Vanagaram, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu Nurse and Midwives Council (TNNMC) for implementing competency-based training through simulation techniques for student nurses on Friday.

The MoU was signed by Ani Grace Kalaimathi, Registrar of TNNMC, and Dr. M. Muralidharan, Director of Apollo Simulation Centre, in the presence of Prathap C. Reddy, Founder and Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals.

Dr. Reddy said: “There will be a huge deficit in healthcare professionals by the end of this decade, which should be tackled by increasing the number of healthcare professionals with the number of nurses to be tripled. In this situation, the Apollo Simulation Centre will be involved in creating competent, confident and compassionate future nurses.”

In a press release with the simulation-based training made mandatory by the Indian Nursing Council in the new curriculum, the state-of-the-art Apollo Simulation Centre will become the State Simulation Referral Centre for Training of Trainers for Nursing Leaders in Simulation in preservice education.

Preetha Reddy, vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals; Sivaramakrishnan Venkateswaran, CEO of Apollo Knowledge; and Dr. Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director, Apollo Hospitals; participated.