In phase I, the hospital at Fergana region will have 100 beds with scope for expansion in future

Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals and Fakhriddin Ilyasov, Co-Founder, Marafon Group Uzbekistan, exchanging copies of an MoU in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Apollo Hospitals entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Marafon Group for setting up a tertiary care hospital in Uzbekistan.

Dinesh Madhavan, president of Group Oncology and International, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., said there was a huge gap in healthcare in Uzbekistan due to the lack of a tertiary care hospital and numerous patients travelled to India for treatment.

“We will be the clinical, technical and operational partner,” Dr. Madhavan said. The hospital would focus on cardiac sciences, cancer, organ transplants, urology and gastrointestinal.

He later told reporters that the hospital would have 100 beds in phase-I. “As we progress, there is potential to expand to 200-plus beds,” he said. With the hospital to be located in the Fergana region, he said the Apollo staff would train clinicians and nurses there.

Preetha Reddy, executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, said it would be part of training and skilling clinical staff, nurses and allied healthcare personnel, diagnostics and also work on e-Intensive Care Units.

Prathap C. Reddy, founder and chairman of Apollo Hospitals, said: “We are going through a pandemic….We are preparing ourselves for another debacle - non communicable diseases such as diabetes, heart attacks, strokes, infections, mental disorders and obesity. COVID-19 and NCDs have altered healthcare to some extent.”

Fakhriddin Ilyasov, co-founder of Marafon Group, Uzbekistan, said the holding company had five hospitals and four diagnostic centres. Nurillo Mamasadikov, co-founder, Marafon Group, spoke.

The hospital would provide healthcare to over 60 million persons of Uzbekistan and bordering regions of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, a press release said.