Apollo Research Academy launched to create cohesive and internationally-recognised hub of research excellence

Apollo Hospitals launched the Apollo Research Academy on Wednesday, September 4, with the aim of positioning Apollo as a global leader in healthcare research and innovation. The academy will focus on five key areas — capacity and culture, sponsored research, investigator-driven research, data sciences and innovation.

The Apollo Research Academy will operate under a strong three-tier governance structure, to ensure effective oversight and strategic direction. The academy, led by Ravi P. Mahajan, will coordinate the efforts of various Apollo entities, including Apollo Health Education and Research Foundation (AHERF), Apollo University, Apollo Research Centre (ARI), Apollo Clinical Innovation Group and other Apollo organisations, to create a cohesive and internationally-recognised hub of research excellence.

Prathap. C. Reddy, Founder and Chairman, Apollo Hospitals, said, “The Apollo Research Academy embodies the spirit of ‘One Apollo’, leveraging the collective strengths of the group’s diverse research and educational organisations. This strategic alignment is designed to enhance Apollo’s research potential, foster collaboration, and build partnerships with eminent national and international funding and research organisations. By integrating the expertise of these entities, the academy aims to transition from being ‘research active’ to becoming a global leader in healthcare research and innovation with a significant impact on health care and policy.”

Preetha Reddy, Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, said, “Our ambition is to establish a world-class academy that will drive innovation, facilitate ground-breaking research and position Apollo as a preferred partner for industry and academic collaborations globally. Apollo Hospitals already has the building blocks to delve deeper into education and research. The ARA will act as a natural extension arm that will propel Apollo beyond current achievements and focus on the future of medicine,” according to press release.

The executive group led by Ms. Preetha Reddy and other key leaders will guide the Academy’s vision and objectives.