Apollo Proton Centre gets JCI accreditation

CHENNAI

04 July 2020 00:06 IST

Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) has been accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), a global leader in healthcare accreditation.

According to a release, APCC was the country’s first dedicated advanced cancer centre to receive the international accreditation and eighth in the Apollo Hospitals Group to get this distinction. to join the list of JCI accredited hospitals for best global practices, patient care and safety.

APCC introduced proton therapy in the country, and till date, over 200 patients from across the globe have benefited from proton therapy within one year of operation of APCC. Noting that more such standalone facilities for oncology was needed, Prathap C. Reddy, chairman of Apollo Hospitals, said that cancer, if diagnosed early, could be treated and cured.

Preetha Reddy, vice-chairperson of the group, said APCC had been recognised for patient safety, good processes and performance of staff.

Rakesh Jalali, medical director of APCC, said proton delivered zero dose to the surrounding structure, and a large number of patients could benefit from this technology. It was the standard of care for treating many of the childhood cancers, skull base lesions, prostate and liver cancers.