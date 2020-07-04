Apollo Proton Centre gets JCI accreditation

Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) has been accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), a global leader in healthcare accreditation.
According to a release, APCC was the country’s first dedicated advanced cancer centre to receive the international accreditation and eighth in the Apollo Hospitals Group to get this distinction. to join the list of JCI accredited hospitals for best global practices, patient care and safety.
APCC introduced proton therapy in the country, and till date, over 200 patients from across the globe have benefited from proton therapy within one year of operation of APCC. Noting that more such standalone facilities for oncology was needed, Prathap C. Reddy, chairman of Apollo Hospitals, said that cancer, if diagnosed early, could be treated and cured.
Preetha Reddy, vice-chairperson of the group, said APCC had been recognised for patient safety, good processes and performance of staff.
Rakesh Jalali, medical director of APCC, said proton delivered zero dose to the surrounding structure, and a large number of patients could benefit from this technology. It was the standard of care for treating many of the childhood cancers, skull base lesions, prostate and liver cancers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath