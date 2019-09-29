Apollo launches cardiac command centre

Apollo Hospitals on Saturday launched its cardiac command centre with modern connected technologies-enabled tele ECG monitoring, tele ECHO monitoring and remote Cathlab.

Prathap C. Reddy, founder and chairman of the Apollo Hospitals Group, launched the centre at the “Futuring Cardiac Care Summit”.

The group signed an MoU with Wellysis, a spin-off company of Samsung SDS South Korea, to set up a joint venture in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. As part of this, they will develop, manufacture and commercialise cardiac wellness, diagnostics, monitoring and therapeutic devices, a press release said.

Dr. Reddy said non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, heart diseases, stroke, cancers and infections, along with obesity and nervous disorders, had become a huge threat to the people, governments and the whole world. “In India, 60% deaths are due to NCDs,” he said, stressing on the need for prevention.

More centres

Talking about the cardiac command centre, Sangita Reddy, joint managing director of the group, said as of now, 250 centres were connected, and this would double in the next 30 days.

Prashant Gupta, program director, Azure Global, Microsoft, said: “The partnership between Apollo Hospitals and Microsoft started a couple of years ago to see what we can do in primary prevention using artificial intelligence and cloud technology. So we pulled out data and came up with AI- cardiovascular diseases risk score system and applied it to patients. We hope this will become the standard risk score for the Indian population.”

Among others, Preetha Reddy, vice-chairperson of the Apollo Hospitals Group, Prashant Gupta, program director, Azure Global, Microsoft and Rick Hongryul Kim, CTO/CMO and co-founder, Wellysis, were present.