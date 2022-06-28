Apollo Education U.K. launches 3-year clinical fellowship course

The programme will let PG medicos train for two years at National Health Service hospitals

Apollo Education U.K. (AEUK) has launched the Apollo International Clinical Fellowship Programme (ICFP), a three-year programme leading to MCh/MMed degree in the United Kingdom.

AEUK has launched the programme in collaboration with its partners in the U.K. — Global Training and Education Centre (GTEC), Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Teaching Hospital (WWL) and Edge Hill University (EHU) — under which doctors who have completed their MS/MD/DnB will spend one year in India at Apollo Hospitals and the second and third years working and learning in National Health Service (NHS) hospitals in the U.K.

Sivaramakrishnan Venkateswaran, chief executive officer (CEO), Apollo Knowledge, of which AEUK is a part of, said the ICFP was a part of their Global Workforce Development initiative. “India has a young population. The dynamics of healthcare treatment are changing across the world. Indian nurses and healthcare providers are in big demand. We are familiar with English, well-trained in healthcare, and so, we are a natural provider for healthcare resources,” he told reporters on Tuesday. He added that this was an “earn, learn, return and excel” programme.

Madhan Thiruvengada, programme director, ICFP, said, “The targets are postgraduate doctors who want to learn more and upskill in their speciality. The first year will be a preparatory year following which they will go to the U.K. for two years,” he said.

Raj Murali, clinical director, GTEC U.K., said clinical training and academic training were crucial in the development of any healthcare system. Lakis Liloglou, programme lead for MCh specialities, EHU, said everybody in healthcare had to practice active research.

With this being a pilot year, there would be no cap on the intake. Muralidharan Manikesi, vice-president of Apollo Knowledge, said doctors could pick sub-specialities of their interest and train in them. There were 21 different sub-specialities. Andrew Foster, non-executive director, Health Education England, also spoke.