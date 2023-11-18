HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apollo Institute of Bariatrics launches weight management programme

According to a press release, the programme seeks to help patients with weight loss through a 360-degree approach combining body composition analysis, co-morbidity assessments, physician consultations, dietary recall, and an artificial intelligence/machine learning app to aid weight loss

November 18, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Dignitaries at the launch event of MOULD, an anti-obesity programme by Apollo Institute of Bariatrics, on Saturday.

Dignitaries at the launch event of MOULD, an anti-obesity programme by Apollo Institute of Bariatrics, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Apollo Institute of Bariatrics launched MOULD, an anti-obesity programme, at its new venue, Apollo ONE, on Saturday.

According to a press release, the programme seeks to help patients with weight loss through a 360-degree approach combining body composition analysis, co-morbidity assessments, physician consultations, dietary recall, and an artificial intelligence/machine learning app to aid weight loss.

In a recent survey conducted across 11 metropolitan cities, it was found that about 38% of the population in Chennai was above ideal weight, 12% obese and 3% morbidly obese. About 6% of the total obese population in the 11 cities was on the verge of becoming morbidly obese. Of this proportion, 23% are in Chennai. Over 40% of morbidly obese across these 11 locations have a body mass index of over 50, of which the highest chunk is from Chennai at 17%, the release said.

The objective was to aid weight management in line with scientific principles and promote well-being among those battling obesity. The programme was designed by Raj Palaniappan, director, Institute of Bariatrics. Patients from the institute took part in a ramp walk on the occasion.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.