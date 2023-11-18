Apollo Institute of Bariatrics launches weight management programme

November 18, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Apollo Institute of Bariatrics launched MOULD, an anti-obesity programme, at its new venue, Apollo ONE, on Saturday.

According to a press release, the programme seeks to help patients with weight loss through a 360-degree approach combining body composition analysis, co-morbidity assessments, physician consultations, dietary recall, and an artificial intelligence/machine learning app to aid weight loss.

In a recent survey conducted across 11 metropolitan cities, it was found that about 38% of the population in Chennai was above ideal weight, 12% obese and 3% morbidly obese. About 6% of the total obese population in the 11 cities was on the verge of becoming morbidly obese. Of this proportion, 23% are in Chennai. Over 40% of morbidly obese across these 11 locations have a body mass index of over 50, of which the highest chunk is from Chennai at 17%, the release said.

The objective was to aid weight management in line with scientific principles and promote well-being among those battling obesity. The programme was designed by Raj Palaniappan, director, Institute of Bariatrics. Patients from the institute took part in a ramp walk on the occasion.