Apollo Hospitals uses oxygen therapy to prevent foot amputation

Updated - July 18, 2024 12:23 am IST

Published - July 18, 2024 12:22 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at the Apollo Hospitals said they made use of Topical Oxygen Therapy (TOT) to prevent the amputation of a 58-year-old man’s foot.

According to a press release, the patient, a resident of West Bengal, had a severe and debilitating foot ulcer due to poor blood circulation.

At Apollo Hospitals, Sivakumar N., Senior Consultant (Podiatric Surgery), and his team employed a two-pronged treatment strategy: surgical debridement and decompression to remove dead tissue and relieve pressure around the wound to prepare it for healing.

Following this, the patient underwent TOT for three weeks. TOT is a treatment that delivers concentrated oxygen directly to the wound. It enhances the healing process by increasing oxygen availability, reducing bacterial growth, and stimulating new blood vessel formation.

Following this, the condition improved, allowing a split-skin grafting procedure. This led to achieving complete wound closure. The hospital has so far treated 10 cases with this procedure, the release said.

