Apollo Hospitals’ unit completes 370 robotic knee replacements in 10 months

Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, along with the team of doctors, explaining the Robotic Knee Replacement in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Robotic technology helps the surgeon achieve accuracy, alignment and balance during the actual surgery

Apollo Institute of Orthopaedics has completed 370 robotic knee replacement procedures over 10 months since the launch.

According to a press release, the institute has been offering minimally invasive robotic surgical techniques and technology since January 2022.

Osteoarthritis is a growing global concern and knee arthritis contributes the most to the overall burden. A robotic knee replacement is like a traditional knee replacement. The surgeon removes the damaged tissue in the knee and replaces it with an artificial joint. In robotic knee replacement surgery, it is done with the assistance of a robotic arm or handheld robotic device. Robotic technology helps the surgeon achieve accuracy, alignment and balance during the actual surgery, the release said.

Madan Mohan Reddy, joint replacement surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, said that with the robotic arm, reproduction of precise bone cuts for patients can be done, every single time, first on a virtual 3D model and then in the operation theatre.

Several studies have proved that patients who underwent robotic arm-assisted surgery experienced improved early function, lower postoperative pain, less need for analgesics and faster recovery compared to manual surgery.

Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, said that robotic orthopaedic procedures helped patients with quicker recovery from joint and knee ailments with ease, according to the release.