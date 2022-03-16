Apollo Hospitals to organise Hernia awareness camp
It will be held at Apollo First Med Hospital in Kilpauk
Apollo Hospitals is organising a free hernia awareness camp on March 20, 2022.
Ravindran Kumeran, senior consultant surgical gastroenterologist, will be conducting the camp at Apollo First Med Hospital in Poonamallee High Road, Kilpauk.
Those willing to attend can contact 9941009194/7810003506.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.