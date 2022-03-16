Apollo Hospitals to organise Hernia awareness camp

Staff Reporter March 16, 2022 16:22 IST

It will be held at Apollo First Med Hospital in Kilpauk

Apollo Hospitals is organising a free hernia awareness camp on March 20, 2022. Ravindran Kumeran, senior consultant surgical gastroenterologist, will be conducting the camp at Apollo First Med Hospital in Poonamallee High Road, Kilpauk. Those willing to attend can contact 9941009194/7810003506.



