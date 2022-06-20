Apollo Hospitals partners with Imperial Hospital, Bangladesh

Apollo to take care of day-to-day running of the hospital

Prathap C. Reddy, 3rd from left, Chairman of Apollo Hospitals, exchanging a copy of the agreement on setting up a 375-bed hospital in Bangladesh with Rabiul Husain, chairman of Imperial Hospital, in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Apollo Hospitals has entered into a partnership with Imperial Hospital Ltd. (IHL), Bangladesh, for operations and management of a 375-bed multispeciality tertiary care hospital, Apollo Imperial Hospitals Ltd., in Chittagong, Bangladesh.

The two hospitals have signed a Brand licensing, Operations and Management (BOMA) agreement. Apollo Hospitals would manage the day-to-day operations and clinical service delivery, according to a press release.

Dinesh Madhavan, president, Group Oncology and International, said the hospital was set up at a cost of over ₹1,000 crore with a direct investment from the World Bank. “Apollo Hospitals will be operating the facility from July 2022,” he said.

Prathap C. Reddy, founder and chairman of Apollo Hospitals, said patients from Bangladesh visit Apollo Hospitals in India regularly. Through this partnership, doctors from Bangladesh would come to India, while doctors from Apollo would visit that country to augment the medical services, he said.

“Apollo Hospitals has started artificial intelligence (AI), datamatics, robotics and 3D printing. AI has been rolled out in almost all disciplines. We will take whatever we have to Bangladesh and will develop for the future,” he said. He later said the patients would not have to travel out of Bangladesh for a majority of needs.

Mr. Madhavan said secondary care and some tertiary care facilities would be made available while patients can visit India for liver transplant, robotic surgery, heart-lung transplant and oncology.

Rabiul Husain, chairman of Imperial Hospital Ltd., said they needed assistance, particularly in training doctors, nurses and technicians. “The aim is transfer of technology and training of doctors, nurses and technicians so that treatment can be provided to poor patients who cannot afford to travel to India,” he said.

Dr. Husain said there were several constraints, particularly in human resource. It was not easy for patients in Bangladesh to travel abroad.

Mohammed Abdul Malek, board member, IHL, and Harshad Reddy, Director, Operations, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, were present.