Apollo Hospitals organises mega health check for T.N. government employees

The camp, which will be held at the Secretariat in Chennai over the next 10 days, will cover State government employees, pensioners and their families

March 18, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
This mega health check would enable over 5,000 beneficiaries to consult with expert physicians, as per a press release

This mega health check would enable over 5,000 beneficiaries to consult with expert physicians, as per a press release | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Apollo Hospitals has partnered with the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association to conduct a preventive health check camp for all employees of the State government.

The camp, which will be held at the Secretariat over the next 10 days, will cover State government employees, pensioners and their families. It would enable over 5,000 beneficiaries to consult with expert physicians who will screen them, and detect diseases.

This mega health check has been planned to commemorate the 70th birthday of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The CM visited the camp on Friday, and took a look at the arrangements. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Preetha Reddy, vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, were present, according to a press release.

