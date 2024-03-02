ADVERTISEMENT

Apollo Hospitals organises Integrated Sleep Health Conference

March 02, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Many national and international specialists from various disciplines participated in the event, which will have 40 scientific sessions

The Hindu Bureau

Dignitaries at the Integrated Sleep Health Conference organised by Apollo Hospitals. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Apollo Hospitals is organising an Integrated Sleep Health Conference on March 2 and 3 to promote a multidisciplinary approach to address sleep and sleep-related breathing disorders. Madhu Sasidhar, chief strategy officer, Apollo Hospitals, inaugurated the event. Many national and international specialists from various disciplines participated, according to a press release. The conference will have 40 scientific sessions, the release said.

Prabhash Prabhakaran, senior consultant, neurology, said: “By bringing together experts from different specialities, we can leverage collective insights and expertise to address the multifaceted nature of sleep disorders. Our interdisciplinary approach marks a significant shift in how we understand and manage sleep health, paving the way for more comprehensive and effective treatment strategies. Together, we are forging new paths towards improved patient care and better outcomes in the realm of sleep medicine.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US