Apollo Hospitals organises Integrated Sleep Health Conference

Many national and international specialists from various disciplines participated in the event, which will have 40 scientific sessions

March 02, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Dignitaries at the Integrated Sleep Health Conference organised by Apollo Hospitals. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Apollo Hospitals is organising an Integrated Sleep Health Conference on March 2 and 3 to promote a multidisciplinary approach to address sleep and sleep-related breathing disorders. Madhu Sasidhar, chief strategy officer, Apollo Hospitals, inaugurated the event. Many national and international specialists from various disciplines participated, according to a press release. The conference will have 40 scientific sessions, the release said.

Prabhash Prabhakaran, senior consultant, neurology, said: “By bringing together experts from different specialities, we can leverage collective insights and expertise to address the multifaceted nature of sleep disorders. Our interdisciplinary approach marks a significant shift in how we understand and manage sleep health, paving the way for more comprehensive and effective treatment strategies. Together, we are forging new paths towards improved patient care and better outcomes in the realm of sleep medicine.”

