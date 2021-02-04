Apollo Hospitals organises hand print campaign for cancer awareness in Chennai

A number of cancer survivors and medical specialists were brought together in the cancer awareness programme, which aimed at expressing gratitude and signifying the contribution of all involved in cancer care through hand prints

As the COVID-19 pandemic struck unexpectedly last year, it put health systems under great strain. Sectors requiring constant attention for patients - cancer care for instance -- came under fire. However, specialists worked hard, coming up with innovations in their limited circumstances to care for their patients and protect them from fresh infections at the same time. On Thursday, Apollo Hospitals decided to recognise the important work that was done right through, and celebrate the work put in by patients, cancer survivors and the doctors treating them.

A number of cancer survivors and medical specialists were brought together in the cancer awareness programme on the occasion of World Cancer Day held at Apollo Proton Cancer centre, Taramani, in the city on Thursday. The event was conceived with the idea of encouraging all agencies involved to show appreciation to all in the process of treatment and care. How better to do that than to leave a hand print to express gratitude, at the same time signifying the contribution of every single person.

Prathap C. Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals group, after taking the pledge, and leaving his hand print on a canvas sheet, thanked the medical specialists, nurses and caregivers, for working together to overcome several obstacles during the troubled times of the COVID-19 pandemic. He advised that cancer being a curable disease if detected early, it would make sense for everyone to do medical tests periodically. He also informed the audience of Apollo hospital’s project: adopting a village in Chittoor district, and helping patients there access the best oncology diagnosis and care that is possible.

Four cancer survivors from various parts of the country participated in the the hand print campaign.

Preetha Reddy, vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, left her hand print on the canvas, and thanked all the survivors and doctors for their dedication. Ms. Sunitha Reddy, managing director, also participated in the hand print exercise and offered thanks.