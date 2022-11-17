Apollo Hospitals launches programme to promote rational use of antibiotics

November 17, 2022 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Apollo Hospitals on Thursday launched an Antimicrobial Stewardship Programme (ASP) to sensitise care providers on antimicrobial resistance and promote rational use of antibiotics.

Prathap C. Reddy, chairman of Apollo Hospitals, said antimicrobial resistance was one of the major threats to healthcare. “There is lack of awareness on the rational use of drugs,” he said. The ASP, he said, would have a significant impact on the community using the right kind of drugs.

K. Hariprasad, president, Apollo Hospitals, said decades of overuse and misuse of antibiotics had accelerated the emergence of resistant bacteria. “Drug resistance is among the top 10 public health threats faced by humanity. It has a major impact on modern healthcare. Nearly 4% of the newly diagnosed tuberculosis cases and 20% of those with a relapse are resistant to regular anti-TB drugs,” he said.

Every effort to reduce indiscriminate use of antibiotics should be taken, he said and added: “The ASP is an important step in this direction. Regulatory support, awareness and close surveillance are equally important.”

Anupam Sibal, group medical director, Apollo Hospitals, said clinicians, nurses, pharmacologists, infection control experts and microbiologists are being brought on this platform. He raised the need to think twice before using antibiotics on patients, and look at whether it was essential and appropriate, if there was the right dose and right duration. “The more aware we are about antimicrobial resistance, the stronger we will be in tackling the challenge,” he said.

Sangita Reddy, joint managing director, Apollo Hospitals, said: “We have created a powerful AI-enabled system to message on appropriate antibiotic usage. We will be launching this shortly.”

Dhanya Dharmapalan, paediatrician, said the programme would serve as a support mechanism. “It will initiate a natural thought process. Does my patient require antibiotics to recover? If he/she requires, is it the right antibiotic, in the right dose and right duration.” she said.