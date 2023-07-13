Apollo Hospitals launches programme for comprehensive paediatric healthcare

July 13, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

With the aim of redefining paediatric healthcare with a dedicated, state-of-the-art network, Apollo Hospitals on Thursday announced the launch of Apollo Children’s.

The comprehensive network for paediatric care has a network of 40 hospitals, over 900 dedicated beds and 400 specialised paediatricians providing specialised services across over 25 specialised care specialties. Apollo Children’s will offer specialised interventions for complex medical and surgical paediatric conditions, including congenital disorders, gastrointestinal and liver disorders, neurodevelopmental disorders, cardiac conditions, renal disease, oncology, and liver transplants, a press release said.

As a part of their 24/7 paediatric emergency and intensive care services, a dedicated emergency department will be staffed by specialists and equipped with advanced life-saving equipment, ensuring immediate and efficient management of emergencies.

“With our highly skilled paediatric specialists, Apollo Children’s is designed to be a one-stop destination where children receive the highest quality of care across all aspects. Recognising the need to cover the entire spectrum of a child’s development, we aim to provide multidimensional and the most advanced care to children, setting new benchmarks in paediatric care,” said Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals.

Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, said the healthcare facilities at Apollo Children’s will be backed by multi-disciplinary expertise and treatment infrastructure. “Through our comprehensive approach, cutting-edge technology and emphasis on family-centred care, we will continue to be at the forefront of providing the best paediatric care in the country,” she said.