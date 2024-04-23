Apollo Hospitals launches facility that integrates Ayurveda and allopathy

April 23, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday launched Apollo AyurVAID, an integrative Ayurveda centre of excellence, at its Vanagaram campus.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, said an integrative approach of western stream medicine and Ayurveda would be precise and focus on clinical protocols at the facility. “Doctors from multiple systems of medicine will collaborate, making it truly patient centric. Another step, which we would be delighted about, is that insurance will approve cashless care for Ayurvedic inpatient treatment, and when that happens it will reach out to more people. I am sure it will happen,” she said.

Stressing the need for more focus on women’s health, she said there were a lot of solutions available in Ayurveda for women’s health and well being. “It is really one giant step in the right direction. Apollo has always been at the forefront of healthcare innovation and to me it is another form of innovation, bringing two very strong systems of medicine together for an integrative approach,” she added.

The centre will address a wide range of healthcare needs across specialties, including neurology, orthopaedics, neurodegenerative, metabolic disorders, respiratory disorders, gynaecology, paediatrics, and dermatology.

Rajiv Vasudevan, founder, MD & CEO, Apollo AyurVAID Hospitals, said: “By collaborating with Apollo Hospitals, Vanagaram, we take a monumental step forward in advancing integrative healthcare, blending the strengths of both Ayurveda and allopathic medicine for superior patient outcomes.”