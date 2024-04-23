GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Apollo Hospitals launches facility that integrates Ayurveda and allopathy

AyurVAID, an integrative Ayurveda centre of excellence, has been set up at Apollo Hospitals’ Vanagaram campus

April 23, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, at the Apollo AyurVAID centre in Vanagaram on Tuesday.

Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, at the Apollo AyurVAID centre in Vanagaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday launched Apollo AyurVAID, an integrative Ayurveda centre of excellence, at its Vanagaram campus.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, said an integrative approach of western stream medicine and Ayurveda would be precise and focus on clinical protocols at the facility. “Doctors from multiple systems of medicine will collaborate, making it truly patient centric. Another step, which we would be delighted about, is that insurance will approve cashless care for Ayurvedic inpatient treatment, and when that happens it will reach out to more people. I am sure it will happen,” she said.

Stressing the need for more focus on women’s health, she said there were a lot of solutions available in Ayurveda for women’s health and well being. “It is really one giant step in the right direction. Apollo has always been at the forefront of healthcare innovation and to me it is another form of innovation, bringing two very strong systems of medicine together for an integrative approach,” she added.

The centre will address a wide range of healthcare needs across specialties, including neurology, orthopaedics, neurodegenerative, metabolic disorders, respiratory disorders, gynaecology, paediatrics, and dermatology.

Rajiv Vasudevan, founder, MD & CEO, Apollo AyurVAID Hospitals, said: “By collaborating with Apollo Hospitals, Vanagaram, we take a monumental step forward in advancing integrative healthcare, blending the strengths of both Ayurveda and allopathic medicine for superior patient outcomes.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.