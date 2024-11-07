ADVERTISEMENT

Apollo Hospitals launches emergency preparedness programme for schoolchildren

Published - November 07, 2024 04:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

To help schools handle emergencies and equip students with critical health knowledge, the hospital on Thursday launched an emergency map for all schools

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. G.V. Basavaraja, President, Indian Academy of Paediatrics, interacts with students at the launch of the Apollo Shine Student Health Ambassador programme in Chennai on Thursday, November 7, 2024 | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

Apollo Hospitals, through its non-profit initiative Apollo Shine, launched an emergency preparedness programme for schoolchildren.

To help schools handle emergencies and equip students with critical health knowledge, the hospital on Thursday (November 7, 2024) launched an emergency map for all schools, marking the location of the health room, ambulance pick-up point, and a five-step emergency action guide. 

In a video message, Prathap C. Reddy, founder-chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group, said Apollo Shine aims to address the growing burden of non-communicable diseases by providing a health programme for students and staff. 

Indira Jeyakumar, Lead, Intensive Pediatrics, and Medical Director, Apollo Shine, highlighted the importance of emergency preparedness in schools, pointing out the need for a well-equipped health room and trained medical staff to keep students safe. She shared examples of how quick help from Apollo Shine nurses made a big difference during emergencies. 

At the event, 15 nurses were felicitated for their work. The event also featured the official launch of the Apollo Shine Student Health Ambassador programme, which is aimed at spreading health awareness and emergency preparedness among peers. 

G.V. Basavaraja, National President, Indian Academy of Paediatrics, underscored the importance of fostering a healthy future for students, as they are the future of the nation. He highlighted the collaboration of schools and principals with Apollo Shine Foundation to create a protective health system for children, ensuring they can focus on learning and growing in a safe environment.

V. Naveen, CEO, Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, R.K. Venkatasalam, Director of Medical Services at Apollo Hospitals, Kishore Manohar, Director of Apollo SHINE, and Anita Tarigopula, Consultant, Department of Paediatric Emergency and Trauma, were present.

