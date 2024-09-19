Apollo Hospitals launches book to lay down safety protocols to protect staff, patients and visitors

Apollo Hospitals has launched ‘The Pink Book’, a comprehensive framework designed to enhance safety protocols across healthcare systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, the book lays out protocols designed to protect staff, patients and visitors.

At the launch of the book, Sangita Reddy, joint managing director, Apollo Hospitals, highlighted the growing need for a robust safety framework in healthcare. She said that the book encapsulated the knowledge they have gathered in their journey and was designed to benefit everyone in the healthcare industry. “This is more than a safety guideline; this is our commitment to equity and enhancing the healthcare workspace,” she said.

The book emphasises the importance of comprehensive safety measures, particularly for women, outlining strict government regulations and the need for hospitals to adhere to safety policies, including zero tolerance against harassment. The key recommendations, included identifying and managing risky patients, enhancing security with panic buttons and surveillance, ensuring well-lit ergonomic workspaces and providing support for night duty staff. It also advocates for self-defence training, mental health support, compliance with legal provisions and creating platforms for reporting safety concerns in line with the PoSH Act - Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.