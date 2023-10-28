Apollo Hospitals launch stroke network for timely response to cases

October 28, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Apollo Hospitals on Saturday launched the Apollo Stroke Network to respond to the needs of those with specific neurological conditions.

Suneetha Reddy, managing director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said that when it comes to strokes, every minute counts and the hospitals’ stroke response model is designed on that principle.

Justice K. Kumaresh Babu of Madras High Court; Vinay, GST deputy commissioner, Chennai; Bharathi Baskar, Tamil orator and public speaker; Senthil, actor; and Rajmohan, motivational speaker participated in the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presenting the structure of the Apollo Stroke Network, Srinivasan Paramasivam, head of neuroendovascular surgery at Apollo Hospitals said it will include advanced care for neuroendovascular treatment of ischemic stroke like Mechanical Thrombectomy and Endovascular and Microsurgical treatment of haemorrhagic stroke.

“The emerging stroke treatments that we see today are time-dependent. We presently have 4.5 hours as the recognised time limit to initiate an intravenous thrombolysis in an indicated patient. Any sudden neurological development should be considered as a warning sign of stroke,” said Karthikeyan, interventional neurologist, Apollo Speciality Hospitals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.