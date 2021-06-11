Apollo Hospitals doctors release book on COVID-19

CHENNAI

11 June 2021 03:27 IST

A group of doctors from Apollo Hospitals have come together to release a textbook on COVID-19 — Comprehensive textbook of COVID-19. Addressing the media on Thursday, M.S. Kanwar, senior consultant at the Institute of Critical Care, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, who put together the book with other doctors, said that around 80 doctors from across the country and from various specialities contributed to the book.

He said it covered all aspects, including history, epidemiology, socio-economic aspects of the pandemic. Acknowledging that knowledge about COVID-19 was continuously and rapidly evolving, he said that the book tried to accommodate the latest available developments. “We will be continuously updating the soft copy,” he said.

Highlighting that the COVID-19 pandemic was an unprecedented health crisis of enormous proportions unlikely to be faced in a lifetime, Prathap C. Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals, said that the sacrifice, commitment and selfless service shown by medical professionals and people from various professions to overcome it was extraordinary.

Advertising

Advertising