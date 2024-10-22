Apollo Hospitals, Chennai completes 500 robotic cardiac procedures

Robotic cardiac surgeries have helped younger patients aged 40 to 60 years return to normal lives and get back to work in two to three weeks as well as elderly patients for whom open heart surgeries are a “no” due to other health problems, M.M. Yusuf, consultant, Robotic and Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A lot of patients requiring bypass surgery are aged 40 to 60 years. They are the breadwinners of the family. Robotic cardiac surgeries help them to return to work in two to three weeks,” he told reporters at an event organised to mark the completion of 500 robotic cardiac surgeries by Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, on Tuesday.

From June 2019 to October 2024, 507 total robotic-assisted cardiac procedures were performed of which 460 were Coronary Artery Bypass Graft procedures. Nearly 25 to 30% of patients are in the elderly group.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Most adult heart surgeries such as valve repairs, valve replacements, bypass surgery, tumours and hole in the heart can be done. It needs a team and infrastructure,” he said. Listing down the advantages of robotic surgeries, Dr. Yusuf said there is no need for opening the chest (sternotomy), no cuts in legs /aorta, shorter chest incision, quicker recovery and early discharge from hospital as well as reduced complications, no infections and better outcomes.

Sathyaki P. Nambala, chief surgeon, Robotic and Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery, Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru, said that India was at the helm of robotic heart surgery. “The surgeon is comfortable and has a three-dimensional view in robotic surgery. The size of the cut has come down to that of the tip of a finger,” he said. He added that 40% to 50% of the patients leave the hospital 24 hours after surgery. “We are capable of doing aortic valve replacement robotically,” he added.

Prathap C. Reddy, founder-chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said that robotic heart surgeries had better outcomes; the complications are minimal, and duration of hospital stay is less. Venkatasalam, Director of Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai also spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.