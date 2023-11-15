Apollo Hospitals celebrates 25 years of first liver transplant

November 15, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Chennai

Apollo Hospitals celebrated the completion of 25 years of paediatric liver transplant programme in an event held in New Delhi on Wednesday. The Apollo Institutes of Transplantation have performed about 4,300 liver transplants for patients, including 515 children from nearly 50 countries.

The first liver transplant patient who was 20 months old when the first successful liver transplant was performed in 1998, is now a doctor, said a press release. Preetha Reddy, Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, said though India has made substantial progress since the inception of such operations, a considerable gap remains unaddressed. Despite nearly 1,800 liver transplants being done every year, the demand for the procedure has reached 20,000 individuals. Apollo Hospitals is dedicated to the cause to ensure that no individual succumbs due to a lack of access to transplantation.

On the occasion, Anupam Sibal, Apollo Hospitals Group Medical Director and senior paediatric gastroenterologist, recalled the day when Sanjay Kandasamy was the first liver transplant patient and hours spent in the ICU 25 years ago. Now, he is a doctor. Such significant milestones and resilience shown by many patients had led to the hospital performing challenging transplants, including combined liver-kidney transplants, he said.

While Neerav Goyal, senior consultant, Liver Transplants, noted that the programme had a successful rate of 90%, Shivakumar Pattabhiraman, Managing Director, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, said the hospital had pioneered in liver transplantation and stood as a beacon of exceptional healthcare. On the landmark achievement, Dr. Kandasamy said he stood as an example to the triumph of medical ingenuity. Actor Dimple Kapadia was also present on the occasion.