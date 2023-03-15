Apollo Hospitals achieves 10,000 robotics assisted surgeries

March 15, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Apollo Hospitals has carried out 10,000 robotics-assisted surgeries.

According to a press release, in the last two years, the group has witnessed over 400% increase in the number of robotic-assisted procedures performed across its hospitals in India. Additionally, the healthcare group has expanded and introduced robotic-assistive procedures to over 20 specialities, offering patients one of the widest and deepest tech-enabled surgical solutions in India.

Robotic surgeries have seen maximum application across urological, gynaecology, oncology, orthopaedic and cardiothoracic procedures. Given its superior clinical precision, the use of robotics in surgeries has been instrumental in reducing overall patient hospital stay, enabling faster recovery in most cases. For instance, on an average, Apollo Hospitals has witnessed a reduction in its patient hospital time by up to 25% in joint replacement procedures, up to 20% in urological procedures and by up to a whopping 50% in cardiac robotic surgeries.

Commenting on the milestone, Apollo Hospitals Chairman Prathap Reddy said: “For 40 years, Apollo has pioneered the innovation in treatments to give patients the best care. Robotics is one more step in our mission to bring the best healthcare to all and we strongly believe that it will form the backbone of our country’s medical infrastructure in the decade to come.”

“In the last 10 years, we have invested extensively in ensuring all our hospitals have access to the best-in-class robotic devices as well as in upskilling our workforce expertise in this area. We have constantly surpassed our own benchmarks, from conducting the most robotic cardio surgeries to launching India’s first dedicated Robot-Assisted Cardiac Surgery Unit and more. We are truly committed to giving every patient access to the best surgical care and believe that robotic-assisted procedures will play a significant role in the future of healthcare in India and the world.”

In the first two months of 2023 (January and February), Apollo Hospitals has performed more than 450 robotic surgeries in India and expects this number to increase significantly through the year, the release said.