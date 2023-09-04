HamberMenu
Apollo Hospitals unveils ‘enhanced connected care’ for patient monitoring

September 04, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Apollo Hospitals has introduced an ‘enhanced connected care’ programme to improve its patient monitoring system. 

The programme, a part of the hospital’s connected care technology, is said to have reduced time spent on monitoring by one-hour per nurse per shift and reduced re-admissions to ICU by 30%.

“With over 1,000 beds already equipped with the real time, rapid-response patient monitoring system across Apollo units in Hyderabad and Bangalore, the company plans to add another 2,000 connected beds for all in-patients by the end of this year,” Apollo said in a release.

Through the programme patients would experience better health outcomes and increased access to healthcare, while clinicians would be able to maximise their time and make more informed decisions, said Joint Managing Director Dr. Sangita Reddy.

Backed by AI, this care technology is designed to continuously monitor and detect early signs of deterioration in a patient’s condition, enabling the care team to initiate corrective action sooner, Apollo Hospitals added in the release. Based on the data provided from the system and the patient’s electronic medical record, doctors at Apollo’s regional command centres will assess the condition of the patient and recommend further support or treatment, it added.

