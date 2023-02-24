ADVERTISEMENT

Apollo Hospital in Chennai launches clinic to treat shoulder, elbow injuries

February 24, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The clinic will be headed by B. Sivaraman, senior shoulder and elbow consultant; it will function as a one-stop solution for persons with shoulder and elbow problems, doctors said

The Hindu Bureau

Several patients who had undergone treatment for problems such as shoulder dislocations and fractures, shared their experiences and interacted with hospital officials | Photo Credit: Jothi Ramalingam B

Apollo Hospital has launched a clinic to treat shoulder and elbow injuries and has introduced hydrodilatation, a non-surgical radiological intervention, to treat persons with frozen shoulders.

The clinic, that has been commissioned in Greames Road, will be headed by B. Sivaraman, senior shoulder and elbow consultant, a radiologist, and two anaesthetists.

According to Dr. Sivaraman the clinic is a one-stop solution for persons with shoulder and elbow problems. Last year, 900 patients came and as many as 190 shoulder and elbow treatments were done. “If the cause for pain is diagnosed early, the patient may require only physiotherapy,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Saturday, the city will host a continuing medical education programme on treatment for shoulder pain. Dr. Sivaraman said as many as 70 persons including general physicians, and physiotherapists have registered for the event. Several patients who had undergone treatment for problems such as shoulder dislocations and fractures, shared their experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US