Apollo Hospital in Chennai launches clinic to treat shoulder, elbow injuries

February 24, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

Apollo Hospital has launched a clinic to treat shoulder and elbow injuries and has introduced hydrodilatation, a non-surgical radiological intervention, to treat persons with frozen shoulders.

The clinic, that has been commissioned in Greames Road, will be headed by B. Sivaraman, senior shoulder and elbow consultant, a radiologist, and two anaesthetists.

According to Dr. Sivaraman the clinic is a one-stop solution for persons with shoulder and elbow problems. Last year, 900 patients came and as many as 190 shoulder and elbow treatments were done. “If the cause for pain is diagnosed early, the patient may require only physiotherapy,” he said.

On Saturday, the city will host a continuing medical education programme on treatment for shoulder pain. Dr. Sivaraman said as many as 70 persons including general physicians, and physiotherapists have registered for the event. Several patients who had undergone treatment for problems such as shoulder dislocations and fractures, shared their experiences.