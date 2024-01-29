Apollo holds summit on respiratory medicine

January 29, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI

Experts at Apollo Chest Update 2024, a summit organised by Apollo Hospitals to facilitate sharing of research and advances in the field of pulmonology, said there is greater awareness about interstitial lung diseases post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The summit was inaugurated by Suneeta Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals Group, and K. Jagannath, former director, Institute of Thoracic Medicine on Sunday. Ms. Reddy said, “Pulmonology is a critical vertical. We believe such platforms will spotlight key developments in this space and also help us calibrate our responses in a post-pandemic context.” She also touched upon the effects of the environment on the lungs as they are at a major risk of impact due to pollution.

The summit focussed on the diagnosis and treatment of interstitial lung diseases, or conditions that cause scarring of the lungs. Latest developments relating to tuberculosis, sarcoidosis, lung cancer and pulmonary embolism were also discussed.

R. Narasimhan, head of Endobronchial Ultrasound services and bronchial thermoplasty services at Apollo, said, “As a leading department in the country, we have also adapted to challenges posed by the Covid virus by expanding our research initiatives.”

