GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apollo holds summit on respiratory medicine

January 29, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Dr A R Gayathri, Senior Consultant Pulmonologist, Apollo Hospitals ; Dr R Narasimhan, Senior Consultant Pulmonologist, Apollo Hospitals ; Ms Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group ; Prof Dr K Jagannath, Former Director, ITM and Guest of Honour at the event

Dr A R Gayathri, Senior Consultant Pulmonologist, Apollo Hospitals ; Dr R Narasimhan, Senior Consultant Pulmonologist, Apollo Hospitals ; Ms Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group ; Prof Dr K Jagannath, Former Director, ITM and Guest of Honour at the event | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Experts at Apollo Chest Update 2024, a summit organised by Apollo Hospitals to facilitate sharing of research and advances in the field of pulmonology, said there is greater awareness about interstitial lung diseases post the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The summit was inaugurated by Suneeta Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals Group, and K. Jagannath, former director, Institute of Thoracic Medicine on Sunday. Ms. Reddy said, “Pulmonology is a critical vertical. We believe such platforms will spotlight key developments in this space and also help us calibrate our responses in a post-pandemic context.” She also touched upon the effects of the environment on the lungs as they are at a major risk of impact due to pollution.

The summit focussed on the diagnosis and treatment of interstitial lung diseases, or conditions that cause scarring of the lungs. Latest developments relating to tuberculosis, sarcoidosis, lung cancer and pulmonary embolism were also discussed.

R. Narasimhan, head of Endobronchial Ultrasound services and bronchial thermoplasty services at Apollo, said, “As a leading department in the country, we have also adapted to challenges posed by the Covid virus by expanding our research initiatives.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.