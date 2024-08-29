ADVERTISEMENT

Apollo Colorectal surgery conference begins

Updated - August 29, 2024 10:13 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 10:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals inaugurated the 5th edition of Apollo International Colorectal Surgery symposium 2024, at the Apollo Proton Cancer centre in Taramani, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Apollo Rectal Cancer (ARC) programme has consistently delivered good clinical outcomes compared to global standards on several critical areas, said Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Preetha Reddy, while inaugurating the 5th edition of Apollo International Colorectal Surgery symposium 2024, at the Apollo Proton Cancer centre in Taramani, on Thursday, said at present, a total of 15 robots are operated under the programme and is planned to be doubled in the next five years. Stating that the symposium has become a premier global event bringing together distinguished experts, she launched the ARC360, a degree programme to train clinical teams. 

Steven D. Wexner, Director of Cleveland Clinic Florida, said the collaboration through the symposium has helped in best practices and advanced technological innovations. 

Venkatesh Munikrishnan, Colorectal surgeon and Clinical Lead- Institute of Colorectal Surgery, Apollo Hospitals, also spoke on the occasion. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US