GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apollo Colorectal surgery conference begins

Updated - August 29, 2024 10:13 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 10:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals inaugurated the 5th edition of Apollo International Colorectal Surgery symposium 2024, at the Apollo Proton Cancer centre in Taramani, on Thursday.

Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals inaugurated the 5th edition of Apollo International Colorectal Surgery symposium 2024, at the Apollo Proton Cancer centre in Taramani, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Apollo Rectal Cancer (ARC) programme has consistently delivered good clinical outcomes compared to global standards on several critical areas, said Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals.  

Dr. Preetha Reddy, while inaugurating the 5th edition of Apollo International Colorectal Surgery symposium 2024, at the Apollo Proton Cancer centre in Taramani, on Thursday, said at present, a total of 15 robots are operated under the programme and is planned to be doubled in the next five years. Stating that the symposium has become a premier global event bringing together distinguished experts, she launched the ARC360, a degree programme to train clinical teams. 

Steven D. Wexner, Director of Cleveland Clinic Florida, said the collaboration through the symposium has helped in best practices and advanced technological innovations. 

Venkatesh Munikrishnan, Colorectal surgeon and Clinical Lead- Institute of Colorectal Surgery, Apollo Hospitals, also spoke on the occasion. 

