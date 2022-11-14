Apollo Children’s Hospital opens paediatric liaison psychiatry department

November 14, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Apollo Hospitals launched the Apollo Paediatric Psychiatry Liaison and Education (APPLE) department on Monday to mark the Children’s Day. The department will work on having a liaison psychiatrist in the entire treatment process of paediatric patients.

The liaison psychiatrist will interact and assess the patients along with the primary paediatricians and super specialists, following which the treatment plan would be amended to include the mental well-being of the child.

The department was inaugurated by Priyanka Pankajam, executive director, Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women, who said that it was important to address the stigma around mental health and ensure that children get support in their formative years.

Actor Gouri G. Kishan was present. A.R. Ilamparuthi, Under-14 World Youth Chess Champion, was felicitated at the event.

“The country’s progress, future, health, wealth and everything depends on our investment in our children and youth. They are the ones who will take the country forward. Every little step we take has to be with the intention of nurturing them,” said Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals.

Speaking about the paediatric psychiatry liaison department, Ms. Reddy said the focus on mental health for children was a step in the right direction.

Suneeta Reddy, managing director, Apollo Hospitals, said when it came to treating illnesses, the focus often was on the body and the importance of mental well-being was underestimated in the process of healing. “This aspect is often left to the family to deal with, which is extremely hard especially when the child is going through an illness. The one-of-its-kind paediatric psychiatry liaison department launched will address this,” she said.

Srilakshmi Velandy, senior consultant, paediatric liaison psychiatrist, Apollo Children’s Hospital, said culturally there have been many barriers towards addressing mental health issues in children, including the stigma and the emotional well-being.

“We are hoping that we will get to a point where the child is seen as a whole in terms of physical and mental health and that both the child and the family become the focus of treatment. As part of APPLE, we are not just looking at clinical aspects, but will also consider training the hospital staff,” she said. She said that they were hoping to reach out to schools as well and address how psychological first aid could make a difference.