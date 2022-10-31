Apollo Cancer Centres launch ‘ArtCan’

ADVERTISEMENT

Apollo Cancer Centres has launched “ArtCan”, an initiative that uses art as a medium to spread awareness on breast cancer. According to a press release, Apollo Cancer Centres has joined hands with mural artists and survivors to curate art that educates and empowers women about the importance of regular self-examination of the breast. The mural arts were unveiled in the city on Monday.

Rathna Devi, consultant, Radiation Oncologist, said that understanding and getting tested for cancer at the right time could prove to be a life-saving measure. This initiative would convey the message of staying cautious of breast cancer and understand the symptoms to get tested at an early stage.

Tanya Mallavarapu Reddy, founder of Mallavarapu Studio, said an ancient Kerala mural art was a unique medium to create awareness about breast cancer and the importance of self-examination of the breast.

Actor Prayaga Martin inaugurated the initiative. Mural artist Adarsh was present.