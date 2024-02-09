Apollo Cancer Centres completes CAR-T cell programme, to introduce indigenously built therapy

February 09, 2024 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - CHENNAI

Apollo Cancer Centres (ACC) has completed a CAR-T cell programme, and will now provide access to “Made in India” CAR-T cell therapy beginning with ‘Actalycabtagene autoleucel’ for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas and B-acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in patients aged 15 and above.

According to a press release, T. Raja, Director of Medical Oncology, ACC, led the development of the clinical programme and has treated six patients till date. CAR-T cell therapies involve the extraction of a patient’s T-cells (a type of white blood cells whose function is to fight cancer cells) through a process known as apheresis. These T-cells are then genetically modified by a safe vehicle (viral vector) in a controlled laboratory setting so that they express modified connectors on their surface called - chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). These CARs are specifically designed to recognise a protein that is abnormally expressed on certain cancer cells. The T-cells are then multiplied to a desired dose and infused directly into the patient.

This was currently indicated for patients with aggressive B-cell lymphomas, B-cell Acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, and multiple myeloma.

Dr. Raja said the successful treatment of six patients using CAR-T cell therapy, using both clinical trial option and with commercial option, represented a significant leap forward in the fight against B-cell lymphomas and acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. He added that having treated patients with imported drugs, they were now poised to treat them with an indigenously built therapy.

Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, said their journey into gene-modified cell therapy signified a new era in innovative cancer treatments, ensuring cutting-edge solutions for those suffering from B-cell lymphomas and B-acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Sheelaketan, chief executive officer, ACC, Harshad Reddy, Director, Group Oncology and International, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, and Revathi Raj, senior consultant, Paediatric Haemato-Oncology, ACC, were present.

