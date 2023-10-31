HamberMenu
Apollo Cancer Centre launches breast cancer diagnosis programme

Swift and accurate detection not only offers the best chance for effective treatment but also alleviates patient anxiety, says expert

October 31, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC) has launched a breast cancer diagnosis programme in line with the Breast Cancer awareness month in October.

According to a press release, the programme is designed to ensure timely and accurate diagnosis. It includes advanced diagnostic technologies, including mammography, ultrasound and biopsy, to assess breast health. Patients can expect results within 24 hours. It is open to individuals seeking breast cancer screening or diagnostic services, provided they meet the necessary criteria.

Breast cancer is a prevailing concern for women’s health and timely diagnosis is the cornerstone of effective intervention. Early detection is paramount in the fight against breast cancer. ACCs have achieved breast conservation rates up to 60% and are able to de-escalate therapy as per global evidence-based guidelines, the release said.

Manjula Rao, senior consultant, Surgical Oncology, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC), said that over the years, ACC has witnessed the critical importance of early breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. Swift and accurate detection not only offers the best chance for effective treatment but also alleviates patient anxiety.

Usha Mehta, surgical oncologist, ACC, Mukta Mahajan, consultant Radiology, ACC, Sushma Patil, senior consultant laboratory, APCC and Sapna Nangia, director, Breast and Head and Neck, APCC, were present.

